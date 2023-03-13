Owner and bankroller of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, has admitted that his side lost to a better side on Sunday.

The Hunters suffered a shocking defeat against Premier League bottom-placed team, Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

The club was hoping to continue its impressive form in the ongoing season.

However, Bechem United were humbled 3:1 by the Ghana Premier League debutants.

The veteran football administrator commended the referee for being fair and reiterated that they lost to a better side.

READ ALSO

“I must say that we lost to a better side,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The referee and his linesmen were on top of their game. They were fair but we only lost to a better side,” he added.

The defeat leaves Bechem United at the 3rd position on the league log with 33 points and will play Karela United in the matchday 22 games at the Nana Gyeabour Park this weekend.