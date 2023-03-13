Aside being arguably the best musical talent in Ghana, rapper Sarkodie makes efforts to be the best dad to his children.

The father-of-two shared a video of a bonding time with his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, and social media is already buzzing.

Though he chooses to keep his kids out of public eye, Sarkodie flaunted his son to mark his special birthday.

The lad turned three today, March 13 and the video he took with his father is nothing short of cuteness.

The duo conversed amid laughter as MJ was carried in his father’s arms.

At a point, Sarkodie tickled him as they burst into laughter before leaving the scene.

Social media is awash with goodwill messages for MJ.

Watch video below: