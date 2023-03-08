Ivory Coast legend, Yaya Toure has praised Thomas Partey, insisting that he would be at the Emirates to watch the Ghanaian every weekend.

Partey has been remarkable and a livewire for the Gunners in the ongoing season.

Arsenal sit top of the league with five points clear of Manchester City.

And the Manchester City and Barcelona legend, speaking in an interview, expressed his admiration for the 29-year-old Ghanaian midfielder.

“Yeah, he’s brilliant, it is nice to see,” Toure told talkSPORT.

“I think now, every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him. He’s just unbelievable,” he said.

He is expected to continue his impressive run when the Gunners host Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday.

Partey is expected to play an important role for the Black Stars in the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Anogla this month in a doubleheader.