Ghana international, Thomas Partey, has paid tribute to former Black Stars teammate, Christian Atsu.

Atsu was sadly confirmed dead two weeks ago after he was trapped in a rubble following a 7.8 magnitude of earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria with reports suggesting that over 60,000 lives have been claimed.

After scoring in Arsenal’s comeback 3-2 home win against Bournemouth at the Emirates, Partey, who has been instrumental for the side, paid tribute to the 31-year-old who last played for Hatayspor.

The one-week observation of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was held earlier.

The family has confirmed that Atsu will be buried on March 17 with the event expected to be held at the forecourt of State House in Accra.

Fifa, CAF, Ghana FA and former and current players have all sent condolences to the family of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] best player.

Partey played with Christian Atsu at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.