The 13th African Games, dubbed Accra 2023, will serve as qualifiers for 12 sporting disciplines for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The number of disciplines could increase, according to the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare.

Dr Ofosu-Asare announced the list of disciplines on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after the LOC in collaboration with key stakeholders; including the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) announced a new date for the Games.

“Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Triton, Volleyball, and wrestling are the disciplines that are going to serve as qualifiers for Paris 2024,” he stated.