German sportswear manufacturing giants PUMA has terminated its four-year contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

According to PUMA, the termination of the deal was a result of Nigeria’s athletes’ inability to wear the brand at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It was learnt that several efforts were made to give the athletes the PUMA kits, including shipping bags of kits with 40 items each to Tokyo through the Nigerian Embassy in Japan but to no avail.

UMA terminated the contract in a letter dated Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and signed by the company’s director Manuel Edlheimb.

Meanwhile, the contract was signed on July 24, 2019, in Doha by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) board under Ibrahim Gusau.

It was expected to expire in 2022 and has been the genesis of a major crisis that the athletics body is battling to date.

A significant section of the deal stated that Puma will supply kits to all age categories to Nigeria’s athletics team for four years.

Puma terminates contract with Nigerian athletes during Tokyo 2020 Olympics

MORE:

The contract also includes monetary rewards for Nigerian athletes who wear the sportswear during medal presentations at the Olympics games — with gold medalists earning $15,000, silver medalists getting 5,000 while a bronze medal will attract $3,000.

Puma terminates contract with Nigerian athletes during Tokyo 2020 Olympics

However, the contract has led to an ongoing legal battle between the Sports Ministry and the factional board of AFN.

In addition, Gusau, alongside Sunday Adeleye, technical director of the body, were dragged to court by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for the alleged diversion of over $75,000.

Consequently, the ministry failed to allow the Nigerian athletics team to wear the Puma branded apparel at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, arguing that it’s “a subject of a criminal investigation.”

Reacting to the latest development, Puma, in a letter addressed to the AFN, announced the sudden termination of the contract — about two years after it was signed.

The letter, dated August 4, added that the premature ending of the deal is due to Nigerian athletes’ inability to wear the brand at the ongoing Olympics.

“We are referring to the licensing and sponsoring agreement signed between our company and your federation,” the letter read.

“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and pursuant to clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.

“Puma especially declares to be discharged from any or all obligations towards all stakeholders involved and reserves all rights against these entities and individuals.”