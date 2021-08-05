A former Presidential staffer under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Stan Dogbe, is of the view that if anyone should be prosecuted over the Saglemi Housing project, it should be Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah.

His position, he said, stems from the fact that Mr Mensah, who is now a Council of State Member, was the Minister for Works and Housing at the time the agreement was signed.

Mr Dogbe’s comment comes on the back of the Attorney General, Godfred Dame’s charges against Collins Dauda, who was Mr Mensah’s successor.

Mr Dauda, together with three others, have been charged with causing financial loss to the state in the controversial deal.

Mr Dauda, who supervised the initiative at the time it was approved by Parliament, has also been charged with intentionally misapplying public property.

RELATED:

But reacting to the development in a Facebook post, Mr Dogbe argued all documents on the deal were signed by the former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament.

He stressed any act that requires prosecution or financial loss for that matter is the result of his actions, decisions and signing of the agreement.

Read the post below: