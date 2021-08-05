A video showing the last moment of police constable, Sandra Asiedu, believed to have been killed by her lover, Louis Asante, has popped up on social media.

The video, which proved Miss Asiedu was full of life, has brought tears to the eyes of many who have chanced on it.

The video captured her at an event clad in an orange outfit and black block heel to match.

She was seen singing as she displays wild dance steps to gospel musician, Obaapa Christy’s W’agye me song to the delight of her friends.

The 27-year-old, who was with the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters, was found dead with visible wounds on August 2, 2021.

READ ON:

She is said to have been found in her room, dressed in boxer shorts and a lady’s vest.

She laid in a prone position dead with bloodstains all over her chest and neck and a kitchen knife was found on the floor close to the bed.

Meanwhile, her one-week observation has been scheduled for Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Watch the video below: