Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has placed a GHC10,000 bounty on the killer of Police Constable Sandra Asiedu.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muazu Jibril, made the pledge on the MP’s behalf when he led a delegation to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Mr Jinapor, who is also the Lands and Natural Resource Minister, offered a token of support to the family and also advanced modest financial support to the Criminal Investigations Department to facilitate their investigation.

Mr Jibril, who is also the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, condemned the gruesome murder and pledged to support the police in bringing the perpetrator to book.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Police Commander, Enoch Bediako, said an investigation is ongoing in the region to arrest the suspect.

The Constable with the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters was found dead, Monday, August 2 with visible stab wounds.

A source also said the command received a signal of her demise through a friend and police quickly mobilised personnel to the scene and saw her lifeless body lying in a pull of blood.

She is said to have been found in her room, dressed in boxer shorts and ladies vest while lying in prone position dead with bloodstains all over her chest and neck and a kitchen knife was found on the floor close to the bed.