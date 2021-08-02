A Police Constable in the Savannah Regional Headquarters has been stabbed to death by her purported lover.

Information available to Adomonline.com indicates that the said lover is a civilian she had been in an intimate relationship with, since she assumed office at Damongo.

A situational report released by the police stated that the Constable was found dead, Monday, August 2 with visible stab wounds.

A source also said the command received a signal of her demise through a friend and police quickly mobilised personnel to the scene and saw her lifeless body lying in a pull of blood.

She is said to have been found in her room, dressed in boxer shots and ladies vest while lying in prone position dead with blood stains all over her chest and neck and a kitchen knife was found on the floor close to the bed.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that a note was left by the alleged killer.

Her corpse has since been deposited at the West Gonja Hospital morgue waiting for autopsy.

The suspect, whose identity is not immediately known, is currently at large.

Meanwhile, the command is tight-lipped as they await a signal from the Police Headquarters before they brief the Media.