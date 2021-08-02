Ghanaian singer, Sefa, has shared a video of herself at the Emirate Stadium to show her support for Arsenal.

This was on Sunday, August 1, 2021, in the club’s friendly game against Chelsea.

The songstress rocked a customised Arsenal jersey given to her by Ghana Black Stars’ Thomas Partey last week.

However, she was greeted with a big disappointment at the stadium as Arsenal lost to Chelsea by 2 goals to 1 while Partey picked a fresh injury.

But that did not prevent her from sharing with fans and followers the love she received at the venue.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted series of memorable photos of events that took place while she was at the stadium.

She wrote: See who went for her first-ever football match 🦋 featuring the amazing @kelechiafc 🤍👑 Good to see my Ghanaian brothers @thomaspartey5 x @eddienketiah @calteck10 play live! The thrill🥰🔥.

Watch more of the visuals below: