The ‘Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill’ 2021 is expected to be laid in Parliament later today, August 2, 2021, for its first reading.

This follows a mandatory period of gazetting.

Also known as the Anti LGBTQI+ bill, it seeks to criminalise the advocacy and practice of homosexuality in Ghana.

It prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could be fined or jailed for between three to five years.

The Bill is a private members’ legislation being sponsored by eight Members of Parliament (MP); seven from the National Democractic Congress and one from the New Patriotic Party.

The MPs are Samuel Nartey George, Ningo-Prampram MP; Emmanuel Bedzrah, Ho West MP; Della Adjoa Sowah, Kpando MP; John Ntim Fordjour, Assin South MP and Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Tamale North MP.

The rest are Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Krachi West MP; Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, La Dadekotopon MP and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, South Dayi, MP.

Prior to this day, the MPs held a prayer session that saw the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof Opoku Oyinah in attendance.

On behalf of the coalition of religious groups, he called for the immediate passage of the bill into law.

Meanwhile, Mr George, who is a leading force, has stressed the Coalition of MPs against LGBTQ+ will not kowtow to threats from forces seeking to promote activities of the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana.