The much-talked-about draft legislation by Ghana’s parliament to criminalise LGBTQI+ practice and advocacy in the country comes under the name ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.’

The private members’ bill is being championed by eight members of parliament, namely;

Sam George (MP, Ningo-Prampram) Della Sowah (MP, Kpando) Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) John Ntim Forjour (MP, Assin South) Alhassan Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North) Rita Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) Helen Ntoso (MP, Krachi West) Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi)

The 36-page document is to ensure proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.

It comes at a time when there is a raging debate on the subject of LGBQI+ activities in the country and the tolerance of the country’s laws to persons in the queer community.

The proponents of the bill in their memorandum stated that many national leaders including President Nana Akufo-Addo and ex-presidents such as John Agyekum Kufuor and Prof. Evans Atta-Mills have denounced LGBTQI+ activities.

“We believe the time is ripe for Parliament to actualise the intentions of the framers of our Constitution by providing a legal framework for the promotion of the values that define our nationhood,” the promoters of the bill said.

Below are some 10 key things the bill is proposing:

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are to be fined between 50 and 5,000 penalty units or face a jail term of between three years and five years, or both.

Persons who use any medium or technological platform to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publish or distribute materials with the intention of promoting LGBTQI+ activities face a jail term of between five and 10 years.

All LGBTQI+ groups, associations, clubs and organisations to be disbanded. Anyone found guilty to be jailed between six and 10 years.

Proscription of sex with or marriage to an animal.

Ban on same-sex marriage and marriage to someone who has undergone sex reassignment.