National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has called out the government for failing to fulfill its task of protecting the lives of Ghanaians.

This is in relation to the third wave of COVID-19 virus, the Delta Variant, of which Ghana has recorded some cases in the past few weeks.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo also pointed out government’s inability to effectively procure vaccines to immune Ghanaians and curb the spread of the novel virus.

He made reference to Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu’s admission that the vaccine deal of $19 per dose is not the best.

Appearing before Parliamentary Committee, Mr Agyemang-Manu said the whole deal was reached out of desperation and frustration on the part of his office, the reason he did not seek parliamentary approval for the international transaction as is required under Article 181 (5) of the Constitution of Ghana 1992.

Based on the aforementioned, the NDC leader is disappointed that the Health Minister, who grew in ranks from a Member of Parliament, Deputy Finance Minister and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee could ‘fail at his job’.

“When COVID raised its head, the government appointed Special Advisor to the president, in the person of Mr Nsiah-Asare and Directors and other personnel. So the work wasn’t just for the Minister, so where from the said confusion?” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo quizzed.

Speaking on Adom TV‘s Sedea Tie Nie, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo remarked that it is unpardonable and unacceptable that 16 months after lockdown, the government has still not been able to purchase it’s own vaccine.

Till date, a little over 1.2 million, out of the 32 million Ghanaians have received the jab, a situation he believes has caused the virus to degenerate.

For this, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo has concluded that the entire government machinery has failed to protect the ordinary Ghanaian.

He urged Ghanaians to abide by the ‘Each one for himself, God for us all’ policy to safeguard their lives at a time when the COVID-19 active cases are 4,094.

