The United Nations (UN) on Sunday, July 25, 2021, marked the world’s first-ever World Drowning Prevention Day.

This follows a historic resolution by the UN to make July 25, the World Drowning Prevention Day.

The day aside it being used to create awareness about drowning, is also used to remember loved ones lost through drowning.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 25, 2021, the World Health Organisation said every year, drowning claims the lives of at least 236,000 people, and that “it’s one of the 10 causes of death for people aged one-24 years.”