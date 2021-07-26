President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Jefferson Kwamena Sackey and Samuel Kofi Agyapong as Deputy Directors of Communication at the Presidency.

The two are to assist Eugene Arhin in his role as Director of Communications at the Presidency.

Until their appointments, Mr Agyapong was a Deputy Director of Communications at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Headquarters in charge of Media Relations, whilst Mr Sackey was Head of Media Production at the Jubilee House.

About Jefferson Sackey

Mr Sackey is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Media Consultant, Film Maker, and PR Strategist who served as the Media Relations Officer to the Foreign Ministry, while Nana Akufo-Addo served as Ghana’s Foreign Minister during President Kufuor’s administration.

His professional media career started with TV Africa in Accra as a news reporter, travelling to conflict zones around Africa and bringing out stories on his programme ‘International Assignment’.

He served as the West African Correspondent for the German media giant DW-TV for close to four years and was a contributor to CNN world View in Liberia.

In 2011, he was hired by the Multimedia group to help boost its listenership on the Midday News, having served the network with special reports.

In 2015, he was appointed the Vice President of Afroglobal Television in Canada, having won the 2015 Planet Africa Award for Excellence.

Mr Sackey has been the brain behind much of the President’s media image, especially when it comes to video documentaries.

His 2008 Docie ‘Pushing the Ghanaian and African Agenda’ revealed then candidate Akufo-Addo’s significant role in the J. A. Kufuor government as Foreign Minister, as a mediator of conflicts in war-torn countries around the world, pushing the Ghanaian agenda internationally including conflicts in Lebanon, Liberia and Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the just ended 2020 elections, he led in the production of a number of series including ‘The First Term, Story of a Working President’ and ‘Leadership of Service, The Story so Far’ which uniquely told the success stories of government.

Until his new appointment, Mr Sackey served as a Technical Advisor and Head of Productions at the Jubilee House and also presented a weekly TV series ‘The Presidential Diary’ which highlights the president’s weekly activities.

Mr Sackey is a product of Accra High School, the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and the Deutsche Welle Institute in Berlin, as well as the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing.

ALSO READ:

About Kofi Agyapong

Mr Agyapong, a well-known personality in the Ghanaian media, is a political communication consultant and NPP stalwart.

He is a graduate of Leicester University in the United Kingdom (UK), where he obtained a Master of Arts degree in media and public relations in 2019.

Between 2008 and 2010, Mr Agyapong attended the Africa University College of Communications, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies in 2010.

He previously attended Kumasi High School between 2000 and 2002, where he obtained his Senior High School certificate.

As a qualified, university-trained journalist, Mr Agyapong was a prolific writer for the Graphic Sports newspaper in Ghana and the Guardian in the UK.

He is a member of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), which is the world’s largest professional PR body.