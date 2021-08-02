Actress Joselyn Dumas has made it known to all on Instagram that she’s currently soaking up the sun on a yacht.

Her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her acting duties.

The actress who is well known for her sensational curvy body, took a time out on Sunday to lap up the rays beside the sea.

She’s got her fans wondering when they will be getting their own dose of vitamin C.

On Sunday, the actress posted a series of photos taken against a beautiful backdrop of a small sea that looks like she was having a yacht cruise.

The photo shows Joselyn wearing a white and burnt orange bikini combo. wore her hair in voluminous curls and added a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sunlight.

Posting the photos on her page, the actress captioned the post “Howdy! Kissing a Girl,”

