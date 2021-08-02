Rapper Sarkodie has reiterated his support for the ‘FixTheCountry’ campaign which calls on the government to provide a better standard of living for Ghanaians.

According to the conveners, price hikes, intermittent power outage, ‘no bed’ syndrome and the increment in fuel among others are causing many Ghanaians to wallow in poverty.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, the rapper said he has since been an advocate for FixTheCountry, adding that, his 2015 The Masses song still speaks on the same subject and happenings in the country presently.

According to him, its unfortunate many politicise his lyrics because he is always hammering on what needs to be fixed in Ghana.

Per Sarkodie, until the average Ghanaian is able to afford for a better healthcare, education among other things, he will continue to say the country needs to be fixed.

Meanwhile, the #FixTheCountry demo has finally been scheduled for August 4, 2021, which happens to be the Founders’ Day holiday.

The planned protest was in limbo after the police indicated that it could not provide security due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a development the conveners of ‘FixTheCountry’ described as very disappointing.

However, the organisers, in a statement, said they have finalised processes with the Ghana Police Service.

The protesters are expected to converge at the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 6:30 am with the march to commence at 8:00 am.