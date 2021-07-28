The father of music producer, Gideon Darko, popularly known as Sugar Tone, has blamed his son’s current condition on late legendary musician, Daasebre Gyamenah.

He made the allegations when he confirmed in an interview that his son’s condition is a result of the use of hard drugs by him.

The revelations were contained in a 52-second promo by Adom TV towards the airing of a full interview on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The interview, conducted by one of Ghana’s finest entertainment show hosts, Sister Sandy, will air on the channel’s morning show, Badwam at exactly 7:00 am.

As readers may recall, a video of the legendary music producer surfaced on social media where he was seen lying on the floor and asking of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Watch the featured video above for the promo. The video is also attached below.