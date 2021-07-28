The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it would conduct a mandatory Covid-19 test for all non- Ghanaians who will need its services.

This will include persons seeking renewal of work and extension of visitors’ permits effective August 11, 2021.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Supt Michael Amoako-Atta and sighted by Adomonline.com.

The outfit noted the test will run concurrently with the normal medical examination that is conducted for Immigration permits at the GIS Clinic.

The test will be conducted at a facility on the premises of the GIS Headquarters operated jointly by its medical team and V-Check Health Solution at a cost of GHS 150.

“No permit will be issued unless the applicant has Covid-19 test results from GIS Clinic,” the statement cautioned.

The statement noted the Ghana Health Service’s Covid-19 protocols will apply to all positive cases.

This new directive is geared towers the national effort in containing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The GIS has, therefore, urged members of the expatriate community and companies employing non-Ghanaians to take note of the new measures.