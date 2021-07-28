Pretty much every woman has gone through the old Bridget Jones dilemma before a night out, questioning, “should I wear my sexy knickers or my good old reliable granny pants?”

One woman decided on the latter, before a recent night out in Lancashire with her girlfriend, but a hilarious faux par left her regretting her decision.

Rhia Adams, who hails from Salford, Greater Manchester, opted for the good old granny pants, because “comfort” was the only thing on her mind, and we absolutely don’t blame her, because realistically, who is even going to see your underwear?

Well, unfortunately for the 26-year-old, the answer actually turned out to be absolutely everybody, after UV lights made the white undergarments stick out like a sore thumb from beneath her dress.

Rhia was so embarrassed when she first spotted the blunder ( Image: Triangle News)

So she decided to film a TikTok ( Image: Triangle News)

“Me and my girlfriend Chelsie decided to take a last minute night away and ended up having a few drinks to end our day,” Rhia recalled.

“To be honest, I was a bit apprehensive before I went out as I hadn’t been out very much because of lockdown and I was a tad nervous about the restrictions being lifted. I haven’t dressed up in so long I didn’t even think, I just went for comfort.”

However, the special needs teaching assistant got more than she bargained for, when her pants began glowing in the dark, for everyone in the Crafty Scholar bar in Lancaster to see.

“I was just sitting there singing away taking a few pictures when Chelsie pointed out that my underwear was glowing up under the UV light,” Rhia said.

“I felt so embarrassed and instantly wanted to leave but I quickly found the funny side of it and decided to make a TikTok about it!”

Unsurprisingly, the hilarious clip quickly went viral, with more than 60,000 people commenting to share their amusement.

“Chuck ‘em in your purse – sorted,” one TikTok user suggested, while another commented: “Granny pants are the best, comfiest things ever.”

A third wrote: “This has just made my morning!! Something like that would happen to me,” while a fourth added: “Why the hell is this so relatable?”

Glow in the dark pants as the next fashion trend, anyone?