Award-winning actor, Joseph Van Vicker, turned a year older on Sunday, August 1.

Born in 1977, Van Vicker has attained the age of 44.

In celebration of his birthday, Van Vicker has taken to social media to show off his beautiful family.

In new photos, the actor showed some of his lovely moments with his wife, Adwoa Vicker, and their three children.

Sharing the photo, Van Vicker expressed happiness that he was surrounded by love while glorifying God.