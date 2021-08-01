Angolan President, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, arrived in Accra on Sunday for a three-day visit to the country.

He is in Ghana at the invitation of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was in Angola in August 2019, for a two-day official visit at the Angolan leader’s request.

President João Lourenço’s visit is aimed at strengthening the economic ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring possible areas of cooperation for their mutual benefit.

He was met on arrival at the airport by the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

President Lourenço will, on Monday, August 2, confer with Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where both leaders would hold bilateral talks.

He will also preside over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between both countries.

The Angolan President is also expected to tour, lay a wreath, plant a tree at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, and be later hosted at the Jubilee State Banquet House by President Akufo-Addo.

On Tuesday, President Lourenço is billed to visit the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area where he would interact with the Secretary-General of the body, Wamkele Mene.

He has also been scheduled to visit and address Ghana’s Parliament on the forenoon of Tuesday.

President Lourenço will depart for his country on Wednesday.