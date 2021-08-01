Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Bonsu, says the Akufo-Addo government has built more infrastructure in the educational sector than former President John Mahama.

According to him, the NPP’s track record in the education sector compared to what the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) did in its first four years is unparalleled.

Education is one of the essential ingredients in building a prosperous nation. This ostensibly cannot be achieved without proper provision of infrastructure to accommodate the ever growing numbers

There has been myriad of efforts to decrease the deficit in infrastructure by former President Mahama and Nana Addo’s governments in recent times. The battle to ascertain who has performed better in this area will always be interminable.

However with the benefit of first four years of each of them at our disposal it makes it a lot more easier to do a comparative analysis to determine the best performer in this regard.

The first four years of the NDC administration managed to build 840 classrooms which in effect accommodated 33,600 students while the NPP’s administration led by President Akufo-Addo built 2,729 classrooms paving way to accommodate extra 109,160 students to be admitted

Former President Mahama’s manifesto pledge to build 200 community day SHS did not just fail woefully but was disastrous after thorough audit was done on the number of completed schools the public was fed with. The report clearly indicated a far lesser number than the propaganda figures the public was constantly fed with. As it turned out the audit report captured 29 as fully completed which is a sharp contrast to 45 NDC reported

Nana Addo on the other hand did not build community day schools but seven brand new comprehensive SHS comprising of administration blocks, classrooms blocks, Dormitory blocks, Dining Halls, Assembly Halls, Laboratory, Libraries, Creative Arts/Science blocks, Staff Accomodation, Recreational Facilities, Service and Maintenance shed etc. to ensure quality teaching and learning

Another which is worthy of note is the Akufo-Addo administration in the area of TVET, build 21 sophisticated Technical and Vocational Education Centers of Excellence across the country.

The Mahama led NDC failed to put up a single infrastructure in the area of TVET in it’s entire eight year governance. A clear indication how they attached absolutely no importance to Technical and Vocational Education

In addition to the above stated projects, the Akufo-Addo Government has expanded over thousands (1000 ) of existing SHS to create more space to accommodate the increase in enrollment as a result of the Free SHS program

This comparative analysis clearly indicates that by far the NPP government performed better than NDC government.