A video showing Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale going up against each other on the dancefloor has popped up on social media.

The two, who were part of the star-studded celebrity guestlist at the Narcos Al-Black party held on July 31, 2021, decided to thrill other revelers to their dance moves.

In the video, Shatta Wale and Fella were seen surrounded by people as they take turns to replicate each other’s dance moves.

While the ‘battle’ was getting hotter, supporters from both Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale’s camps were giving their contestants moral support.

Fella Makafui had the first go and Shatta Wale had to replicate her moves. Upon successfully doing the same thing, Fella Makafui was left stunned as she thought Shatta Wale was a mediocre dancer.

When it got to Shatta’s turn to take the dancefloor, one of his supporters was heard saying “show am who be master.”

The two gave their fans a good competition and made the party even more fun as guests kept trooping in to enjoy themselves.

Watch video below: