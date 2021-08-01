Broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, comes from a family of beauties and she does not shy away from flaunting them.
In a new video, she has shown off her mother and younger sister, Maame Gyamfua.
She dressed in a white t-shirt tucked in a white pair of jeans.
Her mother wore gold-coloured lace dress while Maame Gyamfuaa wore a red and white t-shirt and red and black trousers.
Serwaa sat while her mother stood behind her while her sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, stood in front.
Below is a video shared on her Instagram page: