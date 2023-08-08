Renowned actor Van Vicker has sparked a vibrant discussion across social media platforms with his revelation about the secret to maintaining a long-lasting marriage.

Owing to his 20-year experience in marriage, Van Vicker expressed belief he is qualified to speak on the subject in one of his live videos.

The secret to the success of any marriage, in his opinion, is consciously managing finances as a couple.

He advocated for a unifying income and expenses and maintaining open communication about finances.

Vicker emphasized that couples should avoid segregating their incomes and instead focus on collaborative budgeting.

“For me one of the greatest is not to separate your income and not separate your expenses. I think being open about income, source of income and your money is key to staying together. Spend it together, budget it together and bring it in together,” he said.

According to him, sharing financial responsibilities fosters a sense of unity and mutual understanding.

Vicker also stressed on the need for communication between both partners and an attentive ear.

His opinion has ignited a wide range of views and discussions among netizens. While some applaud his perspective, others argued that joint expenses usually leads to financial mismanagement.

