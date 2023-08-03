Actor Joseph Van Vicker celebrated his 46th birthday on Monday, August 1, 2023, and took to social media to share the joy with his fans.

In a series of heartwarming photos, Van Vicker flaunted his beautiful family, expressing gratitude for their support and love in his life.

One of the posts featured a family portrait, where the award-winning actor posed alongside his wife, Adjoa Vicker, and their three children.

The entire family looked stunning in shades of blue and white attire, with Van Vicker and his son, VJ, sporting shirts and trousers, while Adjoa Vicker and their daughters, J’dyl and J’ian, dazzled in elegant dresses.

In the caption, Van Vicker expressed his heartfelt appreciation to everyone, near and far, physical and virtual, for their love, care, trust, and support. He felt truly blessed to be surrounded by such love and inspiration.

Furthermore, Van Vicker shared a slideshow of photos that featured his family, reflecting on his 46 years of life. Grateful and blessed, he looked forward to achieving even more in the years to come.

The birthday photos touched the hearts of his followers, who couldn’t help but praise the beautiful family and expressed admiration for their strong bond.