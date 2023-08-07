The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) witnessed an extraordinary event as music enthusiasts from across Ghana gathered to honour and celebrate the renowned musician, Pat Thomas, during the thrilling highlife night.

The venue was brimming with excitement as attendees paid tribute to his long and illustrious career in the music industry.

The concert was graced by distinguished guests, including President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, among others, highlighting the significance of this momentous occasion.

The aim of the concert went beyond mere celebration; it sought to raise funds for the Pat Thomas Music Foundation’s noble cause—to establish a music school in Agona, Ashanti Region, fostering and nurturing young musical talents.

In his heartfelt speech at the concert, President Akufo-Addo lauded Pat Thomas as one of Ghana’s most esteemed music exports, having graced some of the world’s grandest stages.

The President emphasized how Pat Thomas’ captivating melodies transcended borders and brought immense pride to Ghana, elevating the nation’s music to international acclaim.

The Pat Thomas hilife night was an unforgettable experience, commemorating the musical genius of Pat Thomas while championing the future of music education in Ghana.

This remarkable event serves as a testament to the enduring power of music to unite people and inspire the next generation of talented musicians.

Meanwhile the legendary Pat Thomas disclosed that he is more than impressed with the level highlife music has reached and being recognized in Grammy, is a plus for the genre