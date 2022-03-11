The Vice President of Ghana, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has decorated winners of the 2022 National Cross-country held at Akim Oda a fortnight at the seat of Government, the Jubilee House in Accra.

Present for the colourful ceremony were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, Board Chairman of National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi Director-General of the NSA, Hon Seth Pamwun, Chairman of Accra 2023 African Games LOC, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, and Vice President of Ghana Athletics Association, Dr (Mrs) Dr Harriet Nakiyame. Winners presented with various packages and medals were as follows:

MEN INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE

1st Amponsah William 044 Central Region 28:16.71

2nd Koogo Atia 071 North East Region 29:25.61

3rd Aziz Mohammed 042 Central Region 29:47.95

WOMEN INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE

1st Lariba Juliana Sakat 115 Upper East 35:07.90

2nd Sherifa Moro 011 Ashanti 35:41.51

3rd Titi Rosina 123 Upper West 35:52:35

REGIONAL BEST TEAMS

MEN OVERALL BEST

Central Region

WOMEN OVERALL BEST