Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, scored in Arsenal’s Premier League win against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners, who sit top of the league log, beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

The visitors scored first through Philip Billings in the 1st minute. Billings’s goal stunned the Gunners and sent the travelling fans into wild celebrations.

Arsenal continued to attack Bournemouth playing in their half for long periods.

There were two penalty incidents in the 18th minute and the 34th minute but VAR did not see any foul in the incidents.

After halftime, Bournemouth extended their lead to 2-0 thanks to a strike from Marcos Senesi.

In the 62nd minute Arsenal pulled one back through Thomas Partey after receiving a pass from Emile Smith Rowe.

However, Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo was taken off in the 64th minute by Bournemouth coach Gary O’Neil.

Benjamin White scored the equalizer for Arsenal in the 70th minute before Reiss Nelson scored a thunderbolt goal for the home side in added time to win all three points.

Arsenal’s Premier League lead is restored to five points, after they had seemed certain to cede ground to Manchester City, winners over Newcastle in the early kick-off.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone after threatening a major upset – and beginning at top speed.