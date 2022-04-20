President Nana Akufo-Addo has signed the book of condolence in honour of David Heward-Mills, the eldest child of the Founder and Leader of Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

As traditions demand, one needs to write in a book of condolence in honour and memory of a deceased person.

After consoling Bishop Heward-Mills and the rest of the family during a visit on Tuesday, 19th April 2022, the President signed the book of condolence in honour of the late David Heward-Mills.

I came to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I on this tragic loss. I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the almighty in this difficult time. May God console and bless the family, these are the exact words of the president in the condolence book.