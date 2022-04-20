Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has revealed the role played by former teammate, Asamoah Gyan in his move to the Qatari side, Al Sadd.

Ayew joined the club on a two-year deal with an option of a one-year renewal after failing to renew his contract with the English Championship side, Swansea City.

According to him, Asamoah Gyan, who is a former Black Stars captain and has previously played on the Asian continent advised him before he joined the Qatari side.

“Asamoah Gyan was the one that told me that the league was not easy at all, we could all see that his time at Al Ain was when he scored most goals for the Black Stars,” he told Joy Sports.

Asamoah Gyan

“He went there and made a massive impact on the whole of the Gulf. Looking at all that other players have done I got to know there was an opportunity there and I had to take it and now things are going well,” he added.

Ayew was the top scorer in the Qatar Stars League with 15 goals.

Andre Ayew is expected to lead the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.