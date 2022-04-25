It was an emotional sight as parents and other relatives of the late Immigration officer, Michael Ekow Otu who was killed while on duty, struggled with tears at his funeral.



According to his heartbroken mother, Elizabeth Otu, Michael was all she had, adding he provided for her needs.



The 24-year-old was shot dead by unknown assailants at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region.



The deceased was an Operation Conquest Fist officer who guards vantage points at the border.



Speaking in an interview at his funeral over the weekend, Madam Otu said the incident occurred a few weeks after Michael visited her.



For reasons she could not explain, Madam Otu said she tried everything possible to convince her son to ask for a transfer from his duty post.



However, he declined and explained that, his duty post was as a result of his level of education only to meet his death.



Though she admitted Michael cannot be brought back to life, she called for an expeditious investigation into the matter for the suspects to face the full rigorous of the law.



Meanwhile, the Head of Public Affairs of the Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta has stated a joint committee has been set up to probe the incident and the service expects their report by May.



He added the development has triggered operational changes within the Service and officers on operational duties are now fully protected to avert such incidents from reoccurring.

