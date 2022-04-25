African leaders are congratulating French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election after a convincing victory over rival, Marine Le Pen.

Mr. Macron is the first sitting French president in 20 years to be re-elected.

Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, the current African Union chairman, sent his best wishes for Mr Macron’s re-election.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he looked forward to working with Mr Macron to strengthen ties between the two countries.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda hailed Mr Macron’s leadership that “seeks to unite and not divide”.

Je félicite chaleureusement le Président Emmanuel Macron pour sa victoire à l’élection présidentielle et lui adresse mes meilleurs vœux de succès dans l’exercice de son second mandat. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) April 24, 2022

Congratulations to my good friend President @EmmanuelMacron on your successful and historical reelection. I look forward to the continued strengthened relations between our two countries. — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) April 24, 2022