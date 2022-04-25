Famed artiste, T-Classic is fighting for his life in a hospital after surviving food poisoning.

The Nigerian artiste is reported to have been chilling with his friends when he suddenly fell ill.

He was rushed to a hospital for medical attention. T-Classic is seen in videos currently in circulation on social media almost in tears as he groans in pain.

In a post he made announcing his predicament to fans, T-Classic said he is grateful for his life, adding that the heart of man is evil.

T-classic rose to fame when a video of him in tears went viral after a derogatory comment by a netizen on Instagram.