An eight-year-old boy has met his untimely death after drinking poisoned palm wine at Bantama in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Adom News suspect the palm wine was laced with poison by the tapper who had complained of people stealing his wine.

In an interview with Adom News, Auntie of the deceased, Mercy Acquah said she saw the boy screaming for help so she quickly rushed him to Awutu Bontrase Health Center.

Upon checks, she said they were informed of suspected poisoning and referred to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for advanced care.

However, the lad succumbed to his pain enroute the referral hospital.

Mercy Acquah disclosed that an examiner established that the palm wine, which is the last thing he drank while alive contained poisonous substances.

The Awutu Bereku police command who were immediately notified of the development took action and visited the scene.

The remaining palm wine was sent to the hospital as exhibit and tests prove that all the wines in the farm had been laced with poison.

Meanwhile, the tapper has been arrested and assisting with investigations.

