A father has allegedly poisoned his two children to death at Shamaa in the Western Region.

Reports indicate the incident happened on Sunday, after the kids, a boy and girl went to spend the weekend with the suspect identified as Benjamin Eshun.

The weekend visit was said to be a routine for the children following Mr Eshun’s separation from their mum, Comfort Arthur, a few months ago over a daily misunderstanding.

Information gathered by Papa Kwadwo Nunoo, a correspondent with local-based Shamaa radio, suggests Mr Eshun called Comfort, threatening to kill the children if she doesn’t come for them.

Despite being down with sickness, Comfort rushed to Benjamin’s house to get the kids but upon arrival, he refused to hand over the kids.

After several hours of failed attempts, the police were brought in to help get the children whom it is believed Benjamin had already given the poisonous substance.

They were subsequently taken to the station to write their statement during which the younger one who was at her mum’s back began foaming but they thought she was just playing with saliva.

However, it became severe and the little girl was rushed to the Shamaa Hospital but was referred to VRA where she passed on.

A call came through to Comfort a few minutes later, announcing her son has also collapsed to death.

Meanwhile, it was later discovered Benjamin drank portions of the substance after giving them to the kids and currently battling for his life at the VRA hospital.