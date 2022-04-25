The Bosomtwe District Police Command has given a blow-by-blow account of how a tailor’s apprentice, allegedly is it murdered his friend who is a level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The body of 22-year-old Nana Kwaku Adu Gyamfi was found on Friday in a bush at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Police inspection of the body revealed a swollen neck and “blood oozing from the nostrils”.

According to the police, the suspect, Emmanuel Boateng owed the victim some money which the deceased demanded payment to enable him to prepare for school.

However, upon failing to raise the amount to repay, the suspect lured the victim to the crime scene under the pretense that “the mother had bought a building plot and so deceased should accompany him to the place and take pictures of the place for him.”

The police narrated that when they got to the venue, the apprentice told the deceased he was attending nature’s call, thus, Nana Kwaku Gyamfi should sit and wait for him.

Unbeknownst to the victim, the suspect picked a stick that he had hidden in the bush and struck the deceased’s neck.

“The deceased fell and fainted and the suspect subsequently picked up the deceased phone and left the place.”

The Police also revealed that the suspect has confessed to the crime and produced the iPhone 11 Pro he stolen from the deceased.

He was arraigned before the Kuntenase District Court on Monday and has been remanded into police custody for two weeks.