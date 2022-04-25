The Kuntenase Circuit Court in the Ashanti region has remanded a tailor’s apprentice who allegedly killed a friend at Sewua on Friday in an attempt to avoid payment of a debt.

Multimedia journalist, Nana Yaw Gyima has reported from the court that Emmanuel Boateng will be in police custody for two weeks.

The Bosomtwe District Police Command says there is enough evidence linking the suspect to the murder of Kwaku Adu Gyamfi, a second-year student of KNUST.

District Commander, Eric Akwaboah, explains the 25-year-old suspect, Emmanuel Boateng, confessed to the murder and how the murder was committed.

A stick used in the murder and a mobile phone owned by the deceased were retrieved through the suspect.

The police say more investigations will be done to prove the case.