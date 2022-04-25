President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, will be the Special Guest of Honor and Keynote speaker at the 6th Ghana CEO Summit.

Every year, at the CEO Summit, the President holds a presidential business dialogue to engage directly with topmost Chief Executive Officers and business leaders on matters that are critical to the business climate in Ghana.

On occasions when he is unable to show up, he delegates either the Vice President or a high-ranking cabinet official to represent him at the summit.

This year’s Presidential Business Dialogue will focus on important national issues such as the ease of doing business, resetting of the economic development agenda, public sector leadership, business regulatory reforms, social inclusion and digital economy agenda of the government.

The 2022 summit will be held on May 30th on the theme “Digital Leadership for the Digital Economy: Leading Digital Business and Government Transformation – A public-private sector dialogue.”

As has been the strategy over the years, topmost CEOs and leaders from both the private and public sectors will converge to network and explore best practices in transforming business and government to be more efficient in the digital age.

Founded in 2016, the Ghana CEO Summit is the largest annual gathering of Ghana’s private sector CEOs, decision-makers, international investors, multinational executives and representatives operating in Ghana and beyond. The summit is a thought leadership platform that enables private sector and public sector leaders to engage in high-level business meetings, sharing of experiences, exploring business opportunities, brokering partnership and identifying trends.

With over 500 participating companies, 50 attending journalists from 20 global and local media outlets, streamed-live on social media with over 100,000 global views, 80% of attendees feel a great sense of significance and satisfaction in their personal and professional lives, and 75% of attendees identifying and clinching business opportunities.

The summit is an initiative of CEO Network Ghana in partnership with Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Deloitte, University of Ghana, Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Ministry of Public Enterprises and State Interests and Governance Authority.