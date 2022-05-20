The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has with immediate effect suspended its Amasaman Constituency Chairman, Winfred Kofi Zoryiku, for issuing fake membership ID cards.

The suspension was announced in a letter signed by the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia.

The statement said Mr Zoryiku admitted to printing, issuing and distributing fake ID cards after they were intercepted on the field.

He has been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.The suspension will hold pending the final determination of the matter.

Below is the full statement below: