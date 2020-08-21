The Wiawso District Court has remanded two illegal miners, Abunbunlar Ebenezer, 31, and Bashiru Adaza, 20, as well as a motor rider, Kwasi Isaac and Immigration officer, Samuel Akuley.

During proceedings, Prosecutor, Corporal Vincent told the court that police at Sefwi Asempaneye station in the Juaboso District had a tip-off that three motorbike riders had robbed a mining firm at Sefwi Boinzan in the Juaboso district.

The police, with the said information, rushed to the scene around 1400 hours on the said day and managed to arrest three of the suspects.

A search on them revealed one locally manufactured pistol, a single barrel gun, eight live cartridges, one military uniform, one immigration officer’s uniform, a pair of desert boots, two head masks, a cutlass, crash helmet, a gold detector and eight mobile phones.

According to the prosecutor, after the three were arrested, one Samuel Akuley, an alleged Immigration officer’s name was mentioned as owner of the items retrieved, which led to his arrest.

The three suspects were charged with stealing, unlawful possession of gun, unlawful possession of security uniform and the alleged immigration officer was also charged with possession of security uniform.

The four suspects have been remanded for two weeks to reappear on September 3, 2020.