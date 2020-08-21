Customers of defunct GN Bank at Awaso at Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai in the Western North region have hit the streets with a mammoth demonstration against the management of the bank and government.

Some aggrieved customers, speaking with Adom News, explained they were informed President Nana Akufo-Addo says he has paid the locked up funds to various banks but to date not a single penny has been received by most of them.

Others claimed they have received part of their monies but the balance is yet to be paid.

The protesters, clad in red regalia, stormed the district’s bank with placards which had inscriptions some of which read ‘Nana We Need Our Money’, ‘No Money No Vote’, ‘Times Are Difficult, Hear Our Cry’ and ‘Money To Survive This Pandemic’.

They charged the government to hear their plea else they will vote against it in the December polls.