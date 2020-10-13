Western North Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, has confirmed that three persons have been remanded by the Sefwi Wiawso Magistrate Court for attacking supporters of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Dr Kwaku Afriyie.

These persons, according to Chief Superintendent Duah, are supporters of an independent parliamentary candidate in the constituency.

The police said Kwame Nkrumah, Enoch Baafi and John Apentekame were arrested and have been remanded. He said they will reappear before court on October 20, 2020.

Chief Superintendent Duah added that “this is a warning to all political activists. The police will deal with anyone who goes against the laws without fear in the region.”