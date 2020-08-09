Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, have filmed their romantic bonding moment while sharing lovey-dovey warm hugs.

The loved-up pair undoubtedly has a thriving relationship and their marriage has been growing stronger amid untold challenges since they got married in 2017.

The prominent entertainer and his high-achieving wife have not been private with their love as they continue to display romantic scenes on social media.

In the recent video already making the rounds on social media, Stonebwoy and his wife are seen, once again, giving their fans a glimpse into their love life.

The president of the BHIM native can be heard showering massive accolades on his wife amid undercurrent teasing as he flaunts her beauty.

Stonebwoy compared his wife’s beauty to 10 women and says she’s stunningly beautiful as he reiterates he is all about marriage and his wife.