A thick crowd gathered in the streets of Ashaiman to catch a glimpse of Stonebwoy when he made an appearance in the area.

The artiste stepped out of his house to partake in the ongoing Voters’ Registration exercise and being a son of the soil, he attracted masses who hailed in admiration.

Stonebwoy also gave a warm reception to his fans, both young and old by standing erect from his black open-top car to establish a connection with his people.

Throwing social distance protocol to the wind, the Ashaiman residents moved further to Stonebwoy’s car to either take photos or send a shoutout.

Stonebowy enjoyed all the accolades thrown at him before he finally drove away from the mammoth crowd.

