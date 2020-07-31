Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated a huge bull to the national television, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The donation which was made at the premises of the GBC is in cognisance of the large Muslim community that works with the state broadcaster and the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha festival.

“They are to slaughter it for a feast,” said Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Earlier, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia shared their well wishes with the Muslim community and the entire Ghanaian populace.

The Vice President called on all Ghanaian Muslims to continue praying for sustenance as they mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Adha at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.