Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has revealed she has stopped going to church though she is a Christian.

The actress believes it is a waste of time since God listens to her prayers regardless of the venue, adding controversies surrounding some pastors have also affected her decision.

“I’m a Christian and I have taken Jesus Christ as my Lord and personal Saviour. I pray but I don’t go to church. I decided not to go but have been to a lot of churches,” she said in an interview on Accra-based radio station.

She was optimistic she has the capacity to pray just like a pastor, who is her fellow human being.

“To me, there is no need going to church because I know that if I go on my knees and pray, God will listen and He does listen.

“In my view, the pastor is a human being like me. The same way God uses him, he can also use me so why should I waste my time in church,” she added.