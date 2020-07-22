Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has turned a year older on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and she has celebrated the day in style.

The ‘well-endowed’ actress has released some beautiful photos on social media as part of the celebrations.

The first of the photos has Awuni dressed in a colourful kente with ornaments around her neck while wearing crochet braids.

The second photo has Awuni wearing a white-coloured dress made from a lace material as she smiled for the camera.

Sharing the photos, the beautiful-looking actress expressed gratitude to God for granting her another year of life.

She captioned the photo: Happy birthday to me. Thank you God for adding year to my years.

The birthday photos from Awuni have stirred many wishes from her followers, especially her colleagues in Kumawood.

Watch her Instagram post below: